Cockermouth traders hit by roadwork delays

Traders in a Cumbrian town have complained that a long-running set of roadworks is affecting their takings.

Main Street in Cockermouth has been closed for traffic since March and was due to re-open in August but there are fears the works may not be complete until October.

The council has blamed the delay on "unforeseen problems" with utility pipes.

  • 18 Jul 2014