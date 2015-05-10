Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Red paper bridge built over Lake District river
A bridge built out of more than 22,000 sheets of paper has been built in the Lake District.
The temporary installation by artist Steve Messam has been built to cross a river in the Grisedale Valley.
Part of the Lakes Ignite Culture festival, the bridge, which will be in place until 18 May, can withstand the weight of a person.
Mr Messam, from Teesdale, said he hoped the artwork would encourage people to further explore the more "wild and beautiful" parts of the Lake District.
-
10 May 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-cumbria-32680875/red-paper-bridge-built-over-lake-district-riverRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window