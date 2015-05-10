Video

A bridge built out of more than 22,000 sheets of paper has been built in the Lake District.

The temporary installation by artist Steve Messam has been built to cross a river in the Grisedale Valley.

Part of the Lakes Ignite Culture festival, the bridge, which will be in place until 18 May, can withstand the weight of a person.

Mr Messam, from Teesdale, said he hoped the artwork would encourage people to further explore the more "wild and beautiful" parts of the Lake District.