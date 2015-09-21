Video

In the last year, 36 tents have been handed out to homeless people living in Cumbria.

Many of them have been handed out by Allerdale Citizens Advice Bureau which says it has seen people living inside giant wheelie bins, in bus shelters and garden sheds.

It says if it can give people a roof over their heads, even if it is only a tent, it gives them a bit more hope.

Wayne Purdham is one of those given a tent, and shows where he pitches it for the night on a fire escape in Carlisle.

