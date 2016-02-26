'Luckiest' man survives mountain fall

Media player
Climber survives 500ft Helvellyn fall
A 27-year-old climber says he feels like the luckiest man to fall down a mountain.
Adam How plunged 500ft (152m) off Helvellyn in the Lake District but survived when he smashed against a rock.
He was winched to safety by rescuers and is now recovering after being treated in hospital for a broken ankle.
26 Feb 2016
