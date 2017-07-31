Media player
Phoenix the kitten saved from the flames in Cleadon
Nicknamed Phoenix, the 14-week-old kitten was pulled from a bonfire in Sunderland last month and is now recovering at RSPCA Felledge in County Durham.
31 Jul 2017
