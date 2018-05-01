Frame football team 'are a family'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Frame football team members are 'a family'
A Cumbrian man has launched the county's first frame football team to make the game accessible for youngsters with mobility problems.
Chris Dunn was inspired by step-son Oliver who, after having a major operation for his cerebral palsy, was struggling to find sports groups to join.
-
01 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window