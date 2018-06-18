'A train line that runs trains again'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Lakes Line rail services return a 'life saver'
Passenger trains have returned to a line after a heritage rail firm stepped in following Northern's cancellation of its services in a timetable row.
We joined passengers on the Lakes Line between Oxenholme and Windermere to see what they thought.
-
18 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-cumbria-44519008/lakes-line-rail-services-return-a-life-saverRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window