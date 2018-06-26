Media player
Cumbria dairy farmer tells of struggle to come out
Mike Walsh came out at as gay at the age of 33 and says it was a difficult thing to do living in a rural area.
The dairy farmer, from Penrith, Cumbria, says he believes things are getting better but there is still a long way to go.
He said: "You only get one stab at life and I think if you're happy then everything else falls into place."
26 Jun 2018
