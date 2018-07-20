Dancer back at the barre after 20 years

Video

Maureen Waldorf, from near Cockermouth, is 65 and has returned to ballet after a 20-year break.

When she retired from teaching she decided to put "time and energy" into dancing again and has recently taken an exam, which is usually for teenagers who are working towards a professional career.

Although she found walking into a ballet studio in tights and leotard for the first time "scary", she says she "still felt like a dancer".