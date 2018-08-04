Low-flying helicopter startles drivers
Video

Helicopter filmed emerging from fog just metres from cars

This is the moment a startled driver is confronted by a low-flying helicopter emerging from the fog just metres from his car.

Brian Weatherall was travelling with his family in poor visibility when an aircraft comes looming out of the mist on the notorious Kirkstone Pass in the Lake District.

He was heading up the steep Cumbrian hill on Friday when he witnessed the spectacular sight which he believes was a special forces helicopter.

