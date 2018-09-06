World's largest offshore wind farm opens
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

World's largest offshore wind farm opens off Cumbria

The Walney Extension has turbines that stand 623ft (190m) high, with the wind farm covering an area of 55 sq miles (145 sq km).

The wind farm, which is 12 miles (19km) off Barrow-in-Furness, can generate 659 megawatts - enough power for 600,000 homes.

  • 06 Sep 2018