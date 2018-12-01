Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cumbria wild swimmer describes passion for cold water
The first snow is on the tops around Crummock Water in the Lake District, but it does not stop wild swimmer Sara Barnes.
After a life spent running and cycling, the 56-year-old began swimming after knee-replacement surgery for osteoarthritis.
She says swimming has been a big factor in her recovery and also helps with pain relief.
01 Dec 2018
