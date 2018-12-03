Adventurer answers our quickfire questions
Extreme adventurer Sean Conway answers our quickfire questions

Extreme adventurer Sean Conway has been all around round the world, but why does he choose to live in a Lake District village?

Originally from Cheltenham, in May he broke the world record for the fastest crossing of Europe by bicycle.

In 2015, he became the first person to complete a run, a cycle and a swim each the length of the UK and he also completed a 4,200-mile "ultra-triathlon" in 2016, circumnavigating the coast of mainland Britain by a mix of bike, swimming and running.

We went to Coniston to talk favourite walks, weirdest moments and why he has a big ginger beard...

