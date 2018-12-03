Adventurer answers our quickfire questions

Video

Extreme adventurer Sean Conway has been all around round the world, but why does he choose to live in a Lake District village?

Originally from Cheltenham, in May he broke the world record for the fastest crossing of Europe by bicycle.

In 2015, he became the first person to complete a run, a cycle and a swim each the length of the UK and he also completed a 4,200-mile "ultra-triathlon" in 2016, circumnavigating the coast of mainland Britain by a mix of bike, swimming and running.

We went to Coniston to talk favourite walks, weirdest moments and why he has a big ginger beard...