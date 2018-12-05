Video

A World War Two gas mask, found in a loft in Kendal, has been reunited with its original wartime owner after 70 years.

The faint writing of a name, June Hughes, and an address, led to Yard 46 Cafe in Kendal.

A customer happened to overhear the owner talking about the discovered item, who turned out to be a relative of June, whose married name is Robinson.

They contacted June, now aged 87, and organised for her to visit the cafe where she was reunited with the item which she had not seen since she was a teenager.