'We ditched modern life to live off the grid'

Cumbria family ditched modern life to live off the grid
Meet the family who have ditched the 21st Century to live off the grid.
Barny and Katus and their two children Madog and Malinki live in a converted stable in Eden Valley, Cumbria.
Disconnected from mains electric, sewage and water, the family say they enjoy "living more sustainably with the earth".
16 Jan 2019
