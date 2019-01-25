'It will feel like she is running with me'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Father to run in daughter's place after her death
Andy Airey, from Kendal, is to run a half marathon in the place of his daughter Sophie after her apparent suicide.
He will be raising money for the suicide prevention charity Papyrus when he takes part in the Northumberland Half Marathon in February.
-
25 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-cumbria-46999549/father-to-run-in-daughter-s-place-after-her-deathRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window