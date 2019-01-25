'It will feel like she is running with me'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Father to run in daughter's place after her death

Andy Airey, from Kendal, is to run a half marathon in the place of his daughter Sophie after her apparent suicide.

He will be raising money for the suicide prevention charity Papyrus when he takes part in the Northumberland Half Marathon in February.

  • 25 Jan 2019