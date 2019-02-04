Media player
Lake District may become dark sky reserve
Protecting the night sky can benefit stargazers, astronomer and nocturnal animals.
Friends of the Lake District hope that within the next three years they can achieve the internationally recognised status as a 'Dark Sky Reserve'.
That means restricting the amount of artificial light pollution.
To see more on this, you can catch up on Inside Out North West on the BBC iPlayer here: https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b0c20dxd
04 Feb 2019
