'It's better than playing on your own'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
County Durham club offers affordable music lessons
Young musicians over the age of 10 are getting the chance to learn to play instruments for £2 a week.
The project at The Activity Den, in Tanfield Lea, County Durham, brings together young people of varying abilities to learn the guitar and drums.
Those running the project say it is a way of keeping music tuition from being elitist.
-
17 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-cumbria-47271745/county-durham-club-offers-affordable-music-lessonsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window