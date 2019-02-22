Tackling mental health in Maryport
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The Maryport group talking about mental health

A group of young people from Maryport has started a campaign to tackle mental health worries in their community.

The We Will group wants more understanding and openness when talking about the issue.

  • 22 Feb 2019
Go to next video: 'Policing' mental health in London