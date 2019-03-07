Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Carlisle family's hope over cystic fibrosis drug
A family is joining hundreds of others in campaigning for access to a drug which they say could drastically improve their daughter's life.
Ayda Louden, from Carlisle in Cumbria, has cystic fibrosis and her father, David, believes she would benefit from Orkambi.
The drug, made by US company Vertex Pharmaceuticals, costs £104,000 per patient per year. The firm and the NHS have been unable to agree a deal.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock is to meet Dr Jeff Leiden, chief executive of Vertex, on 11 March to discuss the situation.
-
07 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-cumbria-47488181/carlisle-family-s-hope-over-cystic-fibrosis-drugRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window