'I was wishing that I wasn't pregnant'

Video

For Sarah Penn, IVF, pregnancy and giving birth had an impact on her long battle with mental health.

After having Adelina, 37-year-old Sarah and her husband James Phillips from Cumbria began to struggle.

To help them cope, they sought help from The Happy Mums Foundation in Carlisle, which is funded by Comic Relief.

Mr Phillips said: "I know that we're not there, I know there's a lot to do, but it's nice to be a family, thanks to The Happy Mums."