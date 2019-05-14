Football rivals gear up for charity rally

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
NUFC and SAFC fans team up for Spanish charity adventure
Supporters of both Sunderland and Newcastle are gearing up to show their backing for a fellow fan with leukaemia.
Joe Hardman developed acute myeloid leukaemia and now his father, also a Sunderland fan, is braving a mammoth fundraising trek with rival Newcastle United supporters.
They left County Durham on Tuesday to take part in the Benidorm or Bust rally and hope to raise thousands of pounds for cancer wards at Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary.
14 May 2019
