Horse meditation 'changed my life'

Cumbrian farm launches horse meditation sessions
A Lake District farm is offering an unusual way to unwind - meditation workshops with its horses.
Katherine Beaumont devised the sessions as a way of maintaining contact with the animals after suffering a riding injury.
Visitors to Whasdyke Farm, near Windermere, spend time meditating in the paddock before stroking the Clydesdale horses.
Ms Beaumont says the sessions "completely changed" her life.
15 May 2019
