'I took my passion for food to the fells'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Fell Foodie: The man with a passion for fells and cooking
After moving to York for university and working in a pub, Harrison Ward's life spiralled out of control.
He was drinking about 20 pints a day and weighed 22 stone as alcohol had become the main ingredient in his life.
Now 28 and three years sober, he lives in Ambleside and shares his experiences on his Instagram page, combining his new found love of fell-walking with his lifelong passion for cooking.
06 Jun 2019
