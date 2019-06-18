Truck driver banned for 89mph 'madness'

Media player
Truck driver banned for driving at 89mph on the A66 in Cumbria
A lorry driver has been banned from the road for a year and given a suspended prison sentence after he was caught travelling at 89mph on the A66 near Brough.
Stanley James Yeagers, 71, of Harlestone Court, Grimsby, admitted dangerous driving for what he told a probation officer was "11 seconds of madness".
Carlisle Crown Court heard a police speed detection van caught the HGV travelling downhilll at 89mph as it overtook a car in June last year.
18 Jun 2019
