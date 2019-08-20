'It's like growing your soul back'

Media player
Cumbrian farm charity helps mental health
A woman who developed depression after losing her son in a car accident said she is being helped by a Cumbrian charity.
Growing Well is a farm-based charity near Kendal where people can help grow crops to help boost their mental health.
Sally Ineson said: "It's a bit like growing your own soul back."
