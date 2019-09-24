Women pull car up Kirkstone Pass
Women pull car up Cumbria's Kirkstone Pass

A group of 30 women have pulled a car up the Lake District's highest pass.

They completed the challenge up Kirkstone Pass to raise money for the Grizedale Chemotherapy unit.

The group, led by personal trainer Ursula Brendling, managed to beat their previous time.

