Family firm of rakemakers spans generations

Rudd's Rakes: The family raking in the hay for generations
In the Eden Valley in Cumbria, a small workshop has provided a home for a family business for more than 100 years.
In the 1890s, John Rudd's grandfather started making rakes and four generations have carried on the tradition.
New uses for the rakes, such as on golf courses and to control Komodo dragons at Chester Zoo, have kept the business alive.
Watch more on this story on Inside Out in the North East and Cumbria on BBC One at 19:30 on Monday 30 September or catch up afterwards on the iPlayer.
29 Sep 2019
