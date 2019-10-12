Dog becomes 'foster mum' to kittens

Video

Six abandoned kittens are being cared for by an unlikely mum - a dog.

The litter was only one week old when it was found by workers on a building site.

Brought to Oak Tree Animals' Charity in Wetheral, Cumbria, staff and Skye the Border Collie have been caring for them around the clock to ensure their survival.

Intake team leader, Caroline Yon, said: "With the best will in the world, as humans we can't replicate 100% what their mum would do for them and Skye's about the next best thing."