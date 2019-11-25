Boy with 'no brain' defies odds after therapy
Video

Cumbrian boy Noah Wall's brain grows from 2% to 80%

Noah Wall was born with spina bifida and just a small part of his brain and was not expected to live more than a few days.

The seven-year-old from Abbeytown, near Silloth, in Cumbria, has defied the odds and has undergone pioneering neurophysics therapy in Australia in the hope he will one day walk.

  • 25 Nov 2019
