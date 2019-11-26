Photography 'helped save' veteran
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Photography 'helped save' veteran after PTSD

Veterans say they are being helped to deal with mental health issues such as PTSD and depression by taking photos in the Lake District.

They are involved with the charity Combat Stress and said the therapy of taking part in a hobby they enjoy and producing photos improves their wellbeing.

  • 26 Nov 2019
Go to next video: Photographs of the abandoned