Photography 'helped save' veteran after PTSD
Veterans say they are being helped to deal with mental health issues such as PTSD and depression by taking photos in the Lake District.
They are involved with the charity Combat Stress and said the therapy of taking part in a hobby they enjoy and producing photos improves their wellbeing.
26 Nov 2019
