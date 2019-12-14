'Powerlifting has really helped me'

Video

A Cumbrian woman who started powerlifting as a form of rehabilitation after surgery on her shoulders said it helps improve her mental health.

Mary McCance started the sport two years ago at the age of 37 after she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and PTSD.

Earlier this year became the record holder for the heaviest deadlift by woman in the north-west of England by lifting 29 stone (193kg).

In March 2020 she'll take part in her first British Championships and hopes to come in the top five in the Masters age group.