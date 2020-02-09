Video

Once a key part of working life, fell ponies are now becoming a rarer sight on the Cumbria fells.

Fewer than 200 now graze in the county and Libby Robinson is on a mission to promote the breed before they are lost to the fells forever.

Restricting areas where they have traditionally grazed is thought to be one of the reasons for their declining numbers.

But Natural England said it was "supportive" of fell ponies and recognises the "conservation benefits they can bring".

See more on Inside Out in the North East and Cumbria on BBC One on Monday 10 February at 19:30 GMT and on BBC iPlayer afterwards.