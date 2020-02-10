Crash death PC's colleagues say goodbye

Media player
Scores of police officers have paid their respects to PC Nick Dumphreys, who died in a motorway crash last month.
The 47-year-old had been responding to an emergency call when his vehicle left the M6 near Carlisle.
PC Dumphreys was described as "well-respected and popular".
10 Feb 2020
