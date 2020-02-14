Cathedral goes on a journey through space

Media player
Carlisle Cathedral transformed by space lights show
Carlisle Cathedral has been transformed by a light and sound show.
The installation, The Great Exhibition – SPACE: God, the Universe and Everything, is inspired by the 1969 moon landing.
Created by Luxmuralis, art projections and sound take people on a walking journey through the stars, galaxies and beyond inside the cathedral.
Part of the City of Lights project in Carlisle, it runs until Saturday 15 February.
14 Feb 2020
