Sleeping lorry driver jailed for death crash

Rhys Gardiner: Sleeping driver jailed for A66 death crash
A lorry driver who fell asleep at the wheel and killed a fellow trucker in a crash on the A66 has been jailed.
Rhys Gardiner's trailer crashed into 72-year-old Timothy Harkness's vehicle near Appleby in April 2018.
Dash-cam footage from Gardiner's cab captured his vehicle veering off the road then back across into the path of Mr Harkness.
16 Mar 2020
