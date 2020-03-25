Escape from coronavirus with a Kielder dawn chorus
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Escape from coronavirus with the sounds of Kielder Forest

North East sound recordist Chris Watson has captured the sound of birdsong at Kielder Forest in Northumberland.

We hope the soothing sound helps you escape from the coronavirus for just a minute.

  • 25 Mar 2020
Go to next video: 'It was an up-river assault'