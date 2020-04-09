Inventive ice bather swaps Lakes for tub
It is not quite the Lake District, but if ice bather Gilly McArthur closes her eyes she can imagine her icy bath tub is a beautiful location.

She usually loves a dip in an icy tarn, but with the coronavirus restrictions in place she has had to be inventive to get her coldness fix.

