Former soldier takes on rowing challenge for NHS

A former soldier who learnt to walk again is taking part in a challenge to row the length of the Atlantic Ocean in his back garden in Cumbria.

Mark Harding, from Wigton, was serving in Afghanistan with the 1st Battalion Duke of Lancaster's Regiment in 2010 when he was shot in the neck.

Mr Harding said he "wanted to give something back" to the charity and to the NHS - staff at Headley Court military rehabilitation unit and at James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough helped him to walk again.

For 40 consecutive days, he is rowing 11 hours a day, totalling 4,000 miles (6,438 km), to raise money for ABF The Soldiers' Charity and the NHS.

He is due to complete his challenge on 28 May, 10 years since sustaining his injury.