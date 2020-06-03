Crowds and rubbish 'like a mini Glastonbury'

Media player
Coronavirus: Crowds and litter in Cumbria 'like a mini Glastonbury'
Beauty spots across Cumbria have been strewn with litter as crowds gathered to enjoy the warm weather.
Lockdown measures easing after more than two months of restrictions led to people meeting at Keswick and Crammel Linn, leaving behind piles of rubbish and discarded barbecues.
Volunteers and local residents spent hours cleaning up, with litter-picker Mim Lincoln saying she was "heartbroken" as the "beautiful area" looked "like a mini Glastonbury".
03 Jun 2020
