Photos capture highs and lows of life in lockdown

Coronavirus: Photographs capture highs and lows of life in lockdown
A museum in Cumbria is appealing for people to send in their photos to reflect life in the county during the coronavirus pandemic.
Photographers have been safely capturing photos which tell a story of the highs and lows of life during lockdown.
Tullie House Museum & Art Gallery in Carlisle wants people to send snapshots of their life over the past 100 days for future generations to learn about the "biggest news story of our generation".
02 Jul 2020
