Video diaries show litter and parking problems

Lake District video diaries record litter and parking problems
Videos recorded by Lake District rangers show how much time they are spending dealing with litter and parking problems.
The footage shows litter dumped around the area and packed car parks, with some vehicles parked on double yellow lines and not in spaces.
They want tourists to plan ahead and prevent overcrowding.
02 Jul 2020
