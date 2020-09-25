A woman has celebrated her 100th birthday in the same house she moved to with her family when she was just six months old.

Vera Bunting’s parents Bob and Rosemary moved to the house in Ambleside in Cumbria in 1921, where she lived with her brother Dick and sister Mary.

Today Vera pays rent to the same family her parents did all those decades ago.

She said the secret to her milestone birthday is her Lake District home and “plenty of fresh air and climbing the mountains every Sunday”.