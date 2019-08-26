A dog which was abandoned in Cyprus is enjoying her new life in the Lake District.

Cher was found tied up petrified and exhausted outside Dali Dog Rescue pound in 2016.

Hayley Leece, from Ambleside, adopted her after seeing the photos online and she was flown to the UK to start her new life.

Hayley said she has changed her and her partner Tom's life "in every single possible way and in the best possible way".

The 38-year-old, who takes part in a number of events to raise money for the shelter, says seeing Cher doing so well in her new home is "really, really rewarding".