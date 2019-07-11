A fundraiser has completed the Three Peaks challenge in a diving suit weighing 130lb (59kg).

Lloyd Scott set off at 10:00 BST on Sunday and reached the peak of Snowdon at about 11:45 BST on Monday.

The 58-year-old said out of the three mountains, Scafell Pike in the Lake District was the steepest and there had been a "few scary moments" climbing to the top.

He has so far raised more than £47,000 for the Lord's Taverners which supports disadvantaged and disabled children.