Outdoor education workers in Cumbria are calling for extra support after residential visits were banned under Covid guidelines.

Schools have reopened, as have hotels, but official guidance still advises against overnight educational trips, resulting in a loss in revenue and threat to jobs.

Justin Farnan, who works at The Calvert Trust charity, said: "We have lost £1m this year and if we don't start trading again... we're not going to be here this time next year."

In a statement, the Department for Education said: "We keep our guidance on both residential and non-residential trips under review, in line with Public Health England advice."