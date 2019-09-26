A tattoo artist in Cumbria says turning to oil painting during the coronavirus pandemic has helped him to continue make a living.

Tattoo parlours, beauty salons, spas and nail bars were closed for three months due to lockdown restrictions in England.

Anthony Pullin, from Blackfriars Tattoo House in Carlisle, said he was "waking up and not knowing what to do", so he decided to swap his ink for oil paints.

He has since returned to the tattoo parlour, but after having more than 50 artworks commissioned - from pet cats to Kanye West - he is continuing to make time for painting.