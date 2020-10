A woman drove a 600-mile round trip to reunite a "lonely" care home resident in Cumbria with his dog.

Farmer SallyAnn Fisher from Wiltshire took over caring for Cap the sheepdog when his owner, 93-year-old Alan Leek, could no longer care for him.

SallyAnn travelled to the garden of Mr Leek's care home where they were reunited.

She said: "I just felt like I had to do it because when I was talking to Alan, he was saying how lonely he was."