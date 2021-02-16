A mountain rescue volunteer has said the support from the public for his colleague who suffered life-changing injuries in a fall in the Lake District has been "overwhelming".

Chris Lewis, 60, suffered severe spinal injuries when he fell 500ft (150m) on a call-out to Red Screes, above Kirkstone Pass, on 6 February.

He was part of the Patterdale Mountain Rescue Team going to the aid of two campers from Liverpool and Leicester after one fell ill.

Richard Warren, chairman of the Lake District Search and Mountain Rescue Association, said Mr Lewis was a "fantastic guy" and the support and fundraising drive has been "fantastic".