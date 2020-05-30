BBC News

Furness Abbey's 10-year restoration nears completion

A 10-year project to preserve the ruins of Furness Abbey in Cumbria is coming to an end.

The £650,000 project will see the culmination of a decade of maintenance which will ensure the long term stability and safety of the abbey's presbytery walls.

We took a closer look at the conservation work being carried out on some of the ancient monument's finer details - delicately carved angels and grotesques and masons’ marks cut into the stone.

The rest of the work is expected to be completed by May 2021.

